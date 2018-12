Dec 20 (Reuters) - NETMEDIA SA:

* NO OFFERS HAVE BEEN ACCEPTED IN TENDER BY FIDIASZ FIZ FOR NETMEDIA’S SHARES, DOM MAKLERSKI BOS SA SAID ON WEDNESDAY

* PRICE OF CO'S SHARES IN TENDER GOT RAISED TO 10.30 ZLOTY/SHR ON DEC. 11, TENDER WAS ANNOUNCED ON NOV. 29 BY COPERNICUS CAPITAL TFI WHICH REPRESENTS, MANAGES FIDIASZ FIZ Source text: bit.ly/2GxP4Z8

