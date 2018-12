Dec 20 (Reuters) - PharmaNutra SpA:

* SAID ON DEC 18 THAT SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ITS CETILAR PRODUCTS LINE IN THAILAND WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE BY JUNE 2019

* AGREEMENT WAS REACHED WITH AMERICAN TAIWAN BIOPHARM CO. LT THAT WILL HAVE THE EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO MARKET THE CETILATED ESTERS PRODUCT LINE, AVAILABLE IN THE VERSION OF CETILAR CREAM

