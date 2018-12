Dec 21 (Reuters) - Garofalo Health Care SpA:

* SIGNS PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT TO BUY 100 PCT OF POLIAMBULATORIO DALLA ROSA PRATI

* ACQUISITION PRICE IS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 27.8 MLN

* EXPECTS TO FINALIZE ACQUISITION BY JAN-END

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)