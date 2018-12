BRIEF-Cerenis Therapeutics Reports Results Of The Phase I Study Of Repeated And Increasing Doses To Assess CER-209 In NASH/NAFLD

Dec 21(Reuters) - CERENIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA :

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY RESULTS OF THE PHASE I STUDY OF REPEATED AND INCREASING DOSES TO ASSESS CER-209 IN NASH/NAFLD

* ABSENCE OF ANY MAJOR ADVERSE EVENTS, CONFIRMING CER-209’S FAVORABLE SAFETY AND TOLERANCE PROFILE

* DAILY ADMINISTRATION OF INCREASING DOSES OF CER-209 OVER A 28-DAY PERIOD IN PATIENTS WITH A HIGH RISK OF NAFLD/NASH DEMONSTRATED PROPORTIONAL INCREASE IN CER-209 BLOOD LEVELS

* MECHANISM OF ACTION VIA THE P2Y13 RECEPTOR SUPPORTED BY CHANGES IN HDL CHOLESTEROL

