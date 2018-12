BRIEF-CD PROJEKT: Appellate Court Judgment On Lawsuit Against State Treasury

Dec 24 (Reuters) - CD PROJEKT SA:

* CD PROJEKT SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THE APPELLATE COURT IN KRAKÓW DELIVERED A JUDGMENT IN THE CASE FILED BY OPTIMUS SA (CURRENTLY OPERATING UNDER THE NAME CD PROJEKT SA) AGAINST THE STATE TREASURY FOR PAYMENT OF DAMAGES IN ASSOCIATION WITH ERRONEOUS DECISIONS ISSUED BY FISCAL AUTHORITIES

* CD PROJEKT SAID THAT THE APPELLATE COURT’S JUDGMENT ALTERED THE JUDGMENT OF THE COURT OF FIRST INSTANCE BY DISMISSING THE COMPANY LAWSUIT IN ITS ENTIRETY

* CD PROJEKT SAID THAT AS EXPRESSED IN THE JUSTIFICATION, DELIVERED ORALLY, THE APPELLATE COURT HAS DETERMINED THAT THE STATE TREASURY IS NOT LIABLE FOR LOSSES INCURRED BY OPTIMUS SA SINCE THAT COMPANY WAS NEITHER THE ADDRESSEE OF THE CONTESTED DECISIONS NOR ITS FISCAL SUCCESSOR

* THE BOARD WILL MAKE DECISIONS REGARDING THE FUTURE COURSE OF ACTION IN THE PRESENTED CASE, INCLUDING POTENTIALLY FILING A CASSATION APPEAL, ONCE IT HAS FAMILIARIZED ITSELF WITH THE WRITTEN JUSTIFICATION OF THE REPORTED JUDGMENT

