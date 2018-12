Dec 24 (Reuters) - Nextbike Polska SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS REVISED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* SEES REVENUE AT 61.2 MILLION ZLOTYS AND EBITDA OF 14 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ESTIMATES NUMBER OF BIKES AVAILABLE AT THE SYSTEMS RUN BY THE COMPANY AT 16,500 AT END-YEAR

