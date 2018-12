BRIEF-Shareholders Increases/Decreases Stakes In Birlik Mensucat, Goltas Goller And Merko Gida - KAP

Dec 25 (Reuters) - PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP):

* SHAREHOLDER IRFAN KOC INCREASES HIS STAKES IN BIRLIK MENSUCAT TICARET VE SANAYI ISLETMESI TO 6 PERCENT FROM 0 PERCENT

* SHAREHOLDER GOLYATIRIM HOLDING DECREASES ITS STAKES IN GOLTAS GOLLER BOLGESI CIMENTO SANAYI TO 30.7 PERCENT FROM 52.4 PERCENT

* SHAREHOLDER JAK SUCAZ INCREASES HIS STAKES IN LIDER FAKTORING TO 26.2 PERCENT FROM 15 PERCENT

* SHAREHOLDER METRO TICARI VE MALI YATIRIMLAR HOLDING INCREASES ITS STAKES IN MERKO GIDA SANAYI TO 7.8 PERCENT FROM 0 PERCENT

