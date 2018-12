Dec 26 (Reuters) - EGE ENDUSTRI VE TICARET:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY DECIDED TO ACQUIRE 25.5 PERCENT ADDITIONAL STAKES IN ITS UNIT EGE FREN SANAYII VE TICARET AT 101.5 MILLION LIRA

* ITS SHARE PERCENTAGE IN EGE FREN SANAYII VE TICARET INCREASES TO 51.0 PERCENT FROM 25.5 PERCENT

