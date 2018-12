Dec 26 (Reuters) - VERUSA HOLDING:

* SAID ON TUESDAY CHANGES THE NAME OF ITS UNIT STANDARD ENERJI URETIM AS “STANDARD BOKSIT MADEN ISLETMELERI”

* INCREASES SHARE CAPITAL OF ITS UNIT STANDARD BOKSIT MADEN ISLETMELERI TO 15.0 MILLION LIRA FROM 10.0 MILLION LIRA

* ITS UNIT STANDARD BOKSIT MADEN ISLETMELERI WINS THE TENDER FOR GETTING THE LICENSE OF COPPER MINE IN TOKAT PROVINCE

