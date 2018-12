BRIEF-Russia's Cherkizovo Group Buys 75% Of Samson – Food Products

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Cherkizovo Group:

* SAYS IT HAS SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 75% OF SAMSON – FOOD PRODUCTS (SPF) FOR 350 MILLION ROUBLES, WITH 550 MLLION ROUBLE DEBT TO BE ASSUMED ON TOP

* THE FINAL PRICE WILL BE BASED ON SFP’S PERFORMANCE IN 2019

* THIS DEAL IS SET TO STRENGTHEN CHERKIZOVO’S POSITION IN ST PETERSBURG AND THE NORTH-WESTERN FEDERAL DISTRICT

* SPF WILL RETAIN CONTROL OVER ITS DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONS WITH THE SAME MANAGEMENT TEAM IN PLACE

* SPF IS OFFERING MEAT PRODUCTS UNDER SUCH BRANDS AS SAMSON, GRILLMANIA, FILEYA AND OTHERS

* THE ACQUISTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY THE RUSSIAN FEDERAL ANTIMONOPOLY SERVICE

Source text - bit.ly/2EN8sif

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)