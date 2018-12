BRIEF-Atvexa Acquires ULNA Pre-Schools In Norway, Sweden And Germany

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Atvexa AB:

* SAID ON FRIDAY HAD SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF 100 PCT IN ULNA AS

* ULNA AS IS A GROUP RUNNING PRE-SCHOOL OPERATIONS IN NORWAY, SWEDEN AND GERMANY

* ENTERPRISE VALUE IS NOK 220.2 MLN (ABOUT SEK 233.4 MLN)

* POTENTIAL ADDITIONAL PAYMENT OF ABOUT NOK 34.9 MLN TO BE PAID IN MARCH 2021 AT EARLIEST DEPENDS ON REV GROWTH IN TWO NEW PRE-SCHOOLS AS WELL AS DEVELOPMENT IN THE GERMAN BUSINESS

* TRANSACTION TO BE FINANCED VIA LOAN FROM SHAREHOLDERS (SEK 5.0 MLN), ISSUE IN-KIND (SEK 25.0) MLN AND BANK LOAN

