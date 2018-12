Dec 28 (Reuters) - Renault:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ALLIANCE ROSTEC AUTO BV, THE RENAULT AND ROSTEC JOINT VENTURE, INCREASED ITS STAKE IN AVTOVAZ TO 100% FROM 96.64%

* THIS OPERATION WAS COMPLETED ON DECEMBER 26, 2018

* THIS SQUEEZE-OUT OPERATION COMPLETES THE RECAPITALIZATION PROCESS THAT STARTED IN DECEMBER 2016

