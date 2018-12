Dec 31 (Reuters) - CDRL S.A.:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS ISSUED THREE-YEAR B SERIES BONDS OF 8.9 MILLION ZLOTYS

* FUNDS OBTAINED FROM THE ISSUE WILL BE USED TO FINANCE CURRENT OPERATIONS, INCLUDING INCREASING WORKING CAPITAL

