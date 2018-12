Dec 31 (Reuters) - PL Group S.A.:

* SAID ON FRIDAY ITS SHAREHOLDERS HAVE RESOLVED TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS THROUGH ISSUE OF 1.2 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES, PRICED 1 ZLOTY/SHARE

* SHARES TO BE ISSUED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION TO PL GROUP SP. Z O.O.

* DECIDES TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY 472,305 ZLOTYS THROUGH ISSUE OF 472,305 ORDINARY G SERIES SHARES IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION

