Dec 31 (Reuters) - MARTI REIT:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY DECIDED TO AMEND ITS ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION TO CHANGE ITS COMPANY STATUS TO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY FROM REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (REIT)

* TO INCREASE ITS MAXIMUM LIMIT OF SHARE CAPITAL TO 500.0 MILLION LIRA, VALID FOR 5 YEARS

