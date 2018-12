Dec 31 (Reuters) - PZ Cormay SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT CAN START PROCESS OF LAUNCHING THE HEMATOLOGY ANALYZER HERMES SENIOR ON POLISH AND EUROPEAN MARKET

* COMMERCIALIZATION OF THIS DEVICE MAY HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

