Jan 2 (Reuters) - Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG :

* SAID ON SATURDAY NOW EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANTLY DECLINING, NEGATIVE 2018 RESULT IN A RANGE OF -1.1 MILLION EUROS AND -1.8 MILLION EUROS, COMPARED TO THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* GREATER REALIZATIONS OF THE SUBSTANTIAL HIDDEN RESERVES WERE NO LONGER POSSIBLE UNTIL THE END OF THE CALENDAR YEAR

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)