Jan 2 (Reuters) - Centro HL Distribuzione SpA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT DID NOT MANAGE TO SELL UNOPTED RIGHTS IN ITS RIGHTS ISSUE

* UNOPTED RIGHTS AMOUNT TO 1.0 MLN FOR THE TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 4.0 MLN

* SHAREHOLDERS WHO COMMITTED TO SUBSCRIBING TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE FOR A TOTAL OF EUR 1.9 MLN ONLY PARTIALLY FULFILLED THEIR OBLIGATION BY SUBSCRIBING EUR 1.2 MLN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)