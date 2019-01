BRIEF-Adveo Accepts Binding Offer From Sandton For Acquisition Of Certain Units

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Adveo Group International SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAD RECEIVED AND ACCEPTED A BINDING OFFER FROM INVESTMENT FUNDS MANAGED BY SANDTON CAPITAL PARTNERS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN ASSETS AND UNITS OF ADVEO FOR BETWEEN 13.3 MILLION EUROS AND 15.5 MILLION EUROS

* THE COMPANIES UNDER THE DEAL INCLUDE ADVEO FRANCE SAS, ADVEO ITALIA SPA, ADVEO BELGIUM NV AND ADVEO GLOBAL SERVICES SL

* THE OFFER DOES NOT INCLUDE THE ACQUISITION OF STAKES IN ADVEO ESPANA, ADVEO DIGITAL SYSTEMS PORTUGAL, ADVEO DEUSTCHLAND OR ADVEO GROUP INTERNATIONAL

* AFTER TRANSACTION, THE REMAINING FINANCIAL DEBT OF ABOUT 150 MILLION EUROS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO SANDTON

* TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS

* SANDTON TO PROVIDE ADVEO WITH 5.5 MILLION EURO UNDER A BRIDGE LOAN AGREEMENT

