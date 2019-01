BRIEF-Present24 Buys B2B And B2C Services From Betinv

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Present24 SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT ACQUIRED FROM BETINV AG (Betinv) B2B AND B2C DOMAINS AND SERVICES FOR 949,000 ZLOTYS

* SIMULTANEOUSLY IT DISPOSED ALL ITS SHARES IN BETINV AG, WHICH WERE ALSO VALUED IN COMPANY’S BOOKS AT 949,000 ZLOTYS

* IF BY DEC. 31, 2019 CO GENERATES MORE THAN 200,000 ZLOTYS OPERATING PROFIT THANKS TO ACQUIRED B2B AND B2C SERVICES, IT WILL ISSUE AG 16.1 MILLION SERIES F PREFERENCE SHARES TO BETINV

* IF BY DEC. 31, 2019 CO GENERATES MORE THAN 400,000 ZLOTYS OPERATING PROFIT THANKS TO ACQUIRED B2B AND B2C SERVICES, IT WILL ADDITIONALLY ISSUE 6 MLN SERIES G SHARES TO BETINV

