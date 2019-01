BRIEF-Poland's Bioton Says Arbitration Tribunal Ends Proceedings In Biopartners GmbH Case Against LG Chem, Ltd

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Bioton SA:

* SAYS THAT IT HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT THE ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL OF THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HAS DISMISSED PETITION OF BIOTON’S SUBSIDIARY, BIOPARTNERS GMBH, SEEKING COMPENSATION FROM LG CHEM LTD UNDER LICENSE AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT OF OCT. 16, 2001

* SAYS THE COURT HAS ORDERED BIOPARTNERS TO COVER COSTS OF $315,000 AND LEGAL COSTS OF $2.8 MILLION, PLUS INTEREST OF 5.33% FROM JAN. 2, 2019

* SAYS BIOPARTNERS WILL ANALYSE THE JUSTIFICATION OF THE RULING DISMISSING THE CLAIM

