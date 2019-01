Jan 4 (Reuters) - DINO POLSKA SA:

* OPENED 202 NEW STORES IN 2018, UP 37 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* IN Q4 OPENED 82 STORES AND HAD 977 STORES AT THE END OF THE YEAR

* THE TOTAL SELLING AREA IN DINO STORES AT END-2018 WAS 375,700 SQUARE METERS, UP 27.3% YEAR ON YEAR

* “IN 2018 THE MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT ACTED AS A STRONG TAILWIND. WE EXPECT THESE POSITIVE TRENDS TO PERSIST IN 2019,” CO’S CEO, SZYMON PIDUCH, SAID

