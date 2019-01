Jan 4 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE)

* 4MASS SA SHARES WILL BE TRADED ON THE NEWCONNECT MARKET AS OF JAN 10, WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) SAYS

* COMPANY’S SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.1 ZLOTY EACH TO BE TRADED ON THE NEWCONNECT MARKET ARE 2.9 MLN SERIES A SHARES, 28.5 MLN SERIES B SHARES, 1 MLN OF SERIES C SHARES

* 4MASS OPERATES IN THE COSMETICS INDUSTRY, PRODUCES AND SELLS MANICURE AND PEDICURE PRODUCTS

Source text: bit.ly/2FbdC7F