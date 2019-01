Jan 7 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY:

* ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY AGREES TO TRANSFER FOOTBALL PLAYER GARRY MENDES RODRIGUES TO AL ITTIHAD FOOTBALL CLUB

* AL ITTIHAD FOOTBALL CLUB TO PAY TRANSFER FEE OF $10.3 MILLION

