7/1/2019(Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* MITHRA ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY POTENTIAL FOR NEW PERIMENOPAUSE PRODUCT CANDIDATE PERINESTA LAUNCH AS EARLY AS 2023

* DONESTA PHASE III E4 MONOTHERAPY PATIENT RECRUITMENT ANTICIPATED TO START IN Q3 2019 PENDING APPROVALS

* ONGOING GLOBAL PATENT FILINGS COULD PROTECT DONESTA AND PERINESTA IP ESTATE UNTIL 2039

Source text for Eikon: