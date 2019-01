Jan 7 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAS FORMED A JOINT-STOCK COMPANY CIRCLE GAMES

* SHARE CAPITAL OF CIRCLE GAMES AMOUNTS TO 100,000 ZLOTYS AND IS DIVIDED INTO 1 MLN SHARES WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.1 ZLOTY/SHARE

* PLAYWAY ACQUIRED 69% STAKE IN CIRCLE GAMES, THE REMAINING 31% WERE ACQUIRED BY INDIVIDUALS

* MAIN ACTIVITY OF CIRCLE GAMES WILL BE PORTING GAMES FROM CO’S PORTFOLIO TO VR DEVICES AND MOBILE DEVICES

