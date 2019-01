Jan 7 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA:

* SIGNS LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH AL BAREEK COMPANY FOR BROADCAST IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA OF SEVEN SERIES DISTRIBUTED BY MONDO TV

* AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR THE LICENSE OF SATELLITE TELEVISION BROADCASTING RIGHTS IN ARABIC FOR TWO YEARS

* LICENSE FEE FOR REASONS OF COMMERCIAL CONFIDENTIALITY CANNOT BE DISCLOSED

