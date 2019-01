Jan 8 (Reuters) - Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF 30.75 PCT STAKE IN CASA DI CURA PROF. NOBILI S.P.A.

* FOLLOWING THE ACQUISITION CO RAISED ITS STAKE IN CASA DI CURA PROF. NOBILI S.P.A FROM 52.55 PCT TO 83.30 PCT

