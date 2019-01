(Fixing formatting)

LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) -

* IPTs SONIA+26bp area for benchmark size, pricing Weds. Due 16 Jan 2022, pay 16 Jan, English law, London listing, 1k denoms. (Jan 8) The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA (with stable outlook), has mandated Barclays, JP Morgan (B&D), NatWest Markets for a GBP Benchmark 3-year Sonia-linked FRN. (Jan 8) (Reporting by Priscila Azevedo Rocha)