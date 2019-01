Jan 8 (Reuters) - Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNED CONTRACT WITH PORTUGUESE INTERNATIONAL PEPE

* DEAL VALID UNTIL JUNE 30, 2021

* CENTRAL DEFENDER SPENT LAST SEASON AND A HALF IN TURKEY’S BESIKTAS

Source text: bit.ly/2RB59RT

