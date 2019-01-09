BRIEF- Russia's Rusagro starts corn supplies to China

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro says:

* Rusagro entered the Chinese market with products of its agricultural business division in 2018, shipped 5,000 tonnes of maize (corn) to the port of Qingdao in late 2018;

* During 2018, Rusagro exported 99,000 tonnes of corn to east Asia countries, including 94,000 tonnes to Japan;

* Rusagro believes that China may become an important export market for Russian agricultural products due to changing trade flows;

* Rusagro intends to further develop trade with Japan and China and increase exports of its agricultural products from the Russian far east region.

