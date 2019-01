Jan 9 (Reuters) - Cherrypick Games SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS FILED A MOTION TO THE POLISH FINANCIAL REGULATOR KNF FOR APPROVAL TO MOVE TRADING OF 1.3 MILLION OF CO’S SHARES (SERIES A, B AND C) TO WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE’S (WSE) MAIN MARKET

