BRIEF-Share Of Russian Gas In Imports To Poland Falls To 66.8% - PGNiG

Jan 9 (Reuters) - POLSKIE GORNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO SA (PGNIG):

* THE SHARE OF GAS IMPORTS FROM RUSSIA IN TOTAL IMPORT VOLUME FELL TO 66.8 PERCENT IN 2018 FROM 70.4 PERCENT IN 2017, THE COMPANY SAID IN A STATEMENT ON WEDNESDAY

* PGNIG IMPORTED ABOUT 9.04 BCM OF GAS FROM THE EAST LAST YEAR, DOWN 6.4 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR, IT SAID

* ON THE WHOLE, PGNIG IMPORTED ABOUT 13.53 BCM OF NATURAL GAS TO POLAND THROUGHOUT 2018, DOMESTIC PRODUCTION TOTALLED 3.8 BCM

* LNG IMPORTS (FROM QATAR, NORWAY AND THE USA) IN 2018 INCREASED BY NEARLY 1 BCM (+58.2%) AND REACHED OVER 2.71 BCM (AFTER REGASIFICATION), COMPARING TO 2017, WHEN APPROX. 1.72 BCM OF LNG WAS IMPORTED (AFTER REGASIFICATION)

* THE INCREASE IN IMPORTS OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS IN 2018 IS LARGELY THE EFFECT OF THE ADDITIONAL AGREEMENT WITH QATARGAS SIGNED IN 2017

* AFTER 2020, ANNUAL IMPORTS FROM QATAR MAY EVEN REACH 2.7 BCM AFTER REGASIFICATION

* “OUR CURRENT PRIORITY IS TO BUILD AN ALTERNATIVE, LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO OF SECURE SUPPLIES FROM 2023 ONWARDS...”, MACIEJ WOZNIAK, PGNIG’S DEPUTY CEO FOR COMMERCIAL AFFAIRS SAID

* THIS PORTFOLIO WILL BE BASED ON BOTH LNG AND GAS FROM THE NORWEGIAN SHELF IMPORTED VIA THE BALTIC PIPE, WOZNIAK ADDED

* A LONG-TERM DEAL BETWEEN PGNIG AND RUSSIA’S GAZPROM WILL EXPIRE IN 2022

Source text: bit.ly/2CZCSfC

Further company coverage: [PGN.WA ] (Gdynia Newsroom)