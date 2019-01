BRIEF-New England Journal Of Medicine Publishes Positive Results Of Cablivi (Caplacizumab) Trial

Jan 10(Reuters) - SANOFI SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THAT HERCULES PHASE 3 TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* CABLIVI WAS ASSOCIATED WITH SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN ATTP-RELATED DEATH, RECURRENCE, OR AT LEAST ONE MAJOR THROMBOEMBOLIC EVENT WHILE PATIENTS WERE ON TREATMENT

* DURING THE OVERALL STUDY PERIOD, PATIENTS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER NUMBER OF ATTP RECURRENCES (67 PERCENT REDUCTION) COMPARED TO PLACEBO (P<0.001)

* RESULTS SHOWED CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL REDUCTION IN THE USE OF PLASMA EXCHANGE IN PATIENTS TREATED (AVERAGE 5.8 DAYS; 38 PCT REDUCTION) VERSUS PLACEBO (9.4 DAYS)

