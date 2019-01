BRIEF- Medinice Signs Prelim. Memorandum Of Understanding With Veritherme Medical

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Medinice SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A PRELIMINARY MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH VERITHERME MEDICAL BV

* THE PARTIES INTEND TO CARRY OUT A TRANSACTION BY FEB. 28 TO RE-CAPITALIZE MEDINICE BY ACQUIRING ITS NEWLY ISSUED SHARES AND FOR MEDINICE TO TAKE OVER RIGHTS TO VERITHERME’S PROJECTS/TECHNOLOGIES

* IF THE TRANSACTION GOES THROUGH, VERITHERME’S CEO TIMOTHY MACNEIL WILL JOIN MEDINICE’S MANAGEMENT BOARD

