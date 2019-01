Jan 11 (Reuters) - AccorHotels

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY A FINAL INCREASE OF THE OFFERED PRICE IN ITS TENDER OFFER FOR ORBIS SHARES TO 95.0 ZLOTYS FROM 87.0 ZLOTYS PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 9.2%

* OTHER TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER REMAIN UNCHANGED

