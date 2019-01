Jan 11 (Reuters) - COCA-COLA ICECEK:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS FY18 CONSOLIDATED SALES VOLUME UP AT 6.3 PERCENT TO 1.315 MILLION UNIT CASE EXCEEDING COMPANY GUIDANCE OF 4-6 PERCENT

* ITS Q4 CONSOLIDATED SALES VOLUME UP AT 0.6 PERCENT TO 229 MILLION UNIT CASE

