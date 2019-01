Jan 11 (Reuters) - Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro :

* INFORMS THAT OUTBREAK OF FOOT-AND-MOUTH DISEASE AT ITS PIG COMPLEX IN PRIMORSKY KRAI HAS BEEN CONFIRMED

* AS RESULT, 481 ANIMALS WILL BE LIQUIDATED AND QUARANTINE MEASURES TO BE INTRODUCED

* THE COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON SCHEDULE OF PROJECT LAUNCH AND ON START OF THE SALES

* POSSIBLE LOSSES ARE ESTIMATED AS NOT MATERIAL

