Danske Bank relaunches US dollar senior non-preferred bond

Alice Gledhill, IFR News

LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - Danske Bank has relaunched the dual-tranche US dollar senior non-preferred bond it started marketing on Wednesday, according to a lead manager on the deal.

The Danish lender was forced to postpone the transaction due to negative headlines of press conference to held by Bill Browder, co-founder of Hermitage Capital Management on Thursday.

The US$1.5bn three-year note will now price at Treasuries plus 260bp while the US$1.5bn five-year will price at plus 290bp.

Danske - the subject of a money laundering investigation - had launched a US$1.5bn three-year at plus 255bp and a US$1.5bn five-year at plus 285bp on Wednesday.

It had received book orders totalling over US$13bn before it was forced to put on the brakes.

The Danish lender provided additional disclosure documents earlier on Friday following Browder’s press conference. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill; editing by Alex Chambers)

