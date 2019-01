Jan 14 (Reuters) - Acs Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY, THROUGH ITS UNIT DRAGADOS, IT HAS BEEN AWARDED A DEAL FOR DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF VANCOUVER CONTAINER TERMINAL IN CANADA

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE THE PROJECT IN DECEMBER 2021

* PROJECT AIMS TO EXTEND THE TERMINAL’S SURFACE AND TO INCREASE ITS CAPACITY FROM THE CURRENT 900,000 TEU TO 1.5 MILLION TEU ANNUALLY

