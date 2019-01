BRIEF-SES-Imagotag Partners With Cisco On IoT Infrastructure For Physical Retail

Jan 14 (Reuters) - SES-IMAGOTAG:

* ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY SES-IMAGOTAG AND CISCO JOIN FORCES TO DEVELOP A LEADING-EDGE IOT INFRASTRUCTURE FOR PHYSICAL COMMERCE

* PARTNERSHIP STARTED BY BOTH COMPANIES AIMS AT DIGITIZING PHYSICAL RETAIL, IMPROVING OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY AND IN-STORE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

* SES-IMAGOTAG’S ESLS WILL BENEFIT FROM CISCO’S MASSIVE NETWORK FOOTPRINT TO DELIVER A JOINT SOLUTION FOR RETAILERS, AT VERY LOW INFRASTRUCTURE COSTS

