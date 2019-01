Jan 14 (Reuters) - PlayWay SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT ESTABLISHED A JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FREEMIND WITH A PRIVATE INDIVIDUAL

* SHARE CAPITAL OF FREEMIND AMOUNTS 100,000 ZLOTYS, CO ACQUIRED 700,000 FROM IT (70% STAKE)

* FREEMIND’S MAIN ACTIVITY WILL BE PRODUCTION OF GAMES FOR PC PLATFORM

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)