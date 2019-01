BRIEF-CDRL Buys 68% Of Lemon Fashion For USD 1.4 Mln

Jan 15 (Reuters) - CDRL S.A.:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED 68% IN LEMON FASHION SP. Z O.O. SP. K. (LEMON FASHION) FOR USD 1.4 MLN

* HAS ALSO ACQUIRED 72% OF GENERAL PARTNER OF LEMON FASHION FOR 3,600 ZLOTYS

* LEMON FASHION HAS BEEN OPERATING SINCE 2014, SELLS KIDS CLOTHES LARGELY UNDER OWN BRANDS, LEMON EXPLORE AND PETIT BIJOU

* LEMON FASHION REPORTED FY 2018 EBITDA AT 2.2 MLN ZLOTYS

* CO HAS ACQUIRED NEW SHARES IN RAISED SHARE CAPITAL OF SALE ZABAW FIKOLKI SP. Z O.O. (SALE ZABAW FIKOLKI)

* FOLLOWING ITS 6 MLN ZLOTY INVESTMENT, IT HAS INCREASED ITS STAKE IN SALE ZABAW FIKOLKI TO 40% FROM 10%

* HAS ALSO SOLD 15.1% OF BELARUS-BASED DPM SP. Z O.O. TO SIERGIEJ MISIACHENKA WHO WILL MANAGE CO’S NETWORK OF STORES SELLING KIDS CLOTHES IN BELARUS

* COMPANY PREVIOUSLY OWNED 90% STAKE IN DPM SP. Z O.O.

* SIERGIEJ MISIACHENKA HAS FURTHER RIGHT TO ACQUIRE 19% OF DPM OVER 5-YEAR PERIOD

