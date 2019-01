Jan 16 (Reuters) - FRoSTA AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SEES CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF AROUND 20.1 MLN EUR FOR THE FY 2018 WITH SLIGHTLY HIGHER SALES REVENUES

* 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME DETERIORATES BY ABOUT 3.3 MLN EUR COMPARED TO 2017 (23.4 MLN EUR)

