Jan 16 (Reuters) - New Equity Venture Int. AB (publ) :

* SAID ON TUESDAY DECIDED TO CARRY OUT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SEK 2.0 MLN AT SEK 20.0 PER SERIES B SHARE

* DECIDED TO TAKE LOAN OF SEK 3.0 MLN, INTEREST RATE 10 PCT WITH 12-MTH MATURITY

* GERHARD DAL SUBSCRIBES FOR ALL SHARES AND GRANTS THE LOAN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)