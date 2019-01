Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNS IDRISSA DOUMBIA FROM FC AKHMAT GROZNY

* CONTRACT WITH PLAYER IS VALID UNTIL 2024 WITH A TERMINATION CLAUSE OF 60 MILLION EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/2FD78i7

