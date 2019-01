Jan 18 (Reuters) - Esotiq & Henderson SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS DECEMBER CONSOLIDATED REVENUE WAS AT ABOUT 16 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 7 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* ESTIMATED GROSS MARGIN WAS AT ABOUT 68 PERCENT, UP ABOUT 3 P.P. YOY

* RETAIL SPACE AS AT 2018-END AT 17,873 SQUARE METERS, UP ABOUT 3 YOY

