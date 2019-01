Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON THURSDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH PAOK FOOTBALL CLUB FOR LOAN OF PLAYER JOSIP MISIC UNTIL THE END OF 2019/2020 SEASON

* PAOK HAS PURCHASE OPTION TO MAKE THE TRANSFER DEFINITIVE

Source text: bit.ly/2MgGWvd

