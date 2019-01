Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hypothekarbank Lenzburg AG:

* INCREASES OPERATING INCOME BY CHF 2.9 MILLION (+ 3.7%) TO CHF 80.2 MILLION FOR FY

* DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION CHF 110.00 PER SHARE FOR 2018

