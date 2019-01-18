Financials
January 18, 2019

Pacey Turkey dollar debt rally extends to fourth day

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Turkey’s dollar debt rallied for a fourth straight day leaving a chunk of its longer-dated bonds at their best level in just under a month on Friday.

Investors seemed to be edging back in following a meeting of the country’s central bank this week that soothed worries about an overly quick return to interest rate cuts.

One of the most prominent moves was a 1 cent rise in a 2040 bond that left it at its highest since December 20.

Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid

